Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,110,662 shares of company stock worth $35,502,058 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

