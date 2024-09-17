Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 69,561 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 3.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 107,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

