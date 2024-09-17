Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 16,162 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.