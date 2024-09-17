Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 144,146 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the period. B&G Foods makes up approximately 1.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of B&G Foods worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $714.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.60. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

