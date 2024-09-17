Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 15,175 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

