Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $59,675.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

