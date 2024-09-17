Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,915 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.89. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $262.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

