Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

