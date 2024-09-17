Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,567 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

