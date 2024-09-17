Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.39% of Matinas BioPharma worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

