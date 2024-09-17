Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

