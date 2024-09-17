Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 1,718,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.2 days.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.54. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Saputo has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

