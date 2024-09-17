Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.