Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of RVYL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 148,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
