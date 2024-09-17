Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of RVYL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 148,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Ryvyl Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVYL. CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in Ryvyl by 752.7% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

