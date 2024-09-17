Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $115.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.14.

RHP opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

