Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,263,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares during the period.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
