Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $75.67. Approximately 930,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,574,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,945 shares of company stock worth $3,389,805 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

