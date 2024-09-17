Robinson plc (RBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
LON:RBN opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Robinson has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Robinson Company Profile
