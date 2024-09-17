Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $44.78 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00123499 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $54.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

