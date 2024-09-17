Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 3.8%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 411,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,326,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,000. Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

