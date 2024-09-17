Request Trading Down 4.5% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Request has a market cap of $74.49 million and approximately $773,476.96 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09740003 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $919,350.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

