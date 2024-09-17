Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.15 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Request has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.15 million and $548,553.41 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,212.57 or 0.99963358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0976245 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $742,942.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.