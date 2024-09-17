Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

