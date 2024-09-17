Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 619,641 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of KE worth $106,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in KE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,373,000 after buying an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,880,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in KE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,712,000 after buying an additional 113,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock.

KE Trading Down 0.2 %

BEKE opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.