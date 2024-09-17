Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,561,500 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $74,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after purchasing an additional 441,975 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.2 %

DKNG opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

