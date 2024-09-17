Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 333,947 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after buying an additional 193,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.21. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.