Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.29 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $69,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Trading Down 0.7 %

NetEase stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

