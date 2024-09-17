Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 554,600 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of GSK worth $90,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

