Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

RRX opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

