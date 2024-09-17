Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up to $59.15

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.15, but opened at $61.37. Reddit shares last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 611,883 shares.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Reddit Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,095,284.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

