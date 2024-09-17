Reddit, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 17th (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit’s (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Reddit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $748,000,000 based on an initial share price of $34.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $401,765.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $401,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,373 shares of company stock worth $11,095,284.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

