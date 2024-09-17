ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $40.64 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00107388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

