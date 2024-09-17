Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) in the last few weeks:
- 9/16/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS remained flat at $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
