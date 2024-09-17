Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) in the last few weeks:

9/16/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS remained flat at $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

