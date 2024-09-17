Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.99

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 253054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,101 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 1,790,257 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

