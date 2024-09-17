Rarible (RARI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $616,904.84

Rarible (RARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002864 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $41.51 million and approximately $616,904.84 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

