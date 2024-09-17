Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,788.34 or 0.99780326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.