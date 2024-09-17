Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AON were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $350.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

