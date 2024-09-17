Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 63,070 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.21% of Carter’s worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

