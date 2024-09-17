Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.14% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1,265.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.