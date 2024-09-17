Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 148.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

