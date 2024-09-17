Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

