Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,624 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

