Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 74,891 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,042 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,891 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,730 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3,949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

LUV stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

