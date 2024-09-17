Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.01 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

