Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 155.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.17.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
