Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 327,455 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AQN opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.