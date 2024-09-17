QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

