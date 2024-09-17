Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

RH stock opened at $329.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.73. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

