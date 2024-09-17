Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of 157.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 856,386 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 97,320 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

