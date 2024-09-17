Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.69. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $100.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.